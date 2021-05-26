PAWS announces winners of 2021 Pet House Challenge

MOREHEAD CITY — Carpentry students from two Carteret County high schools took top honors in the 2021 PAWS Pet House Challenge, held Saturday during the Coastal Home & Garden Show in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
Carpentry students competed for prizes by building dog houses, which were auctioned during the show. Proceeds from the event will go toward completion and equipping of a Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret, or PAWS, no-kill pet shelter being built on Mattie Street in Morehead City.
Croatan High School won first place in the People’s Choice and Buyer’s Choice categories, with West Carteret High School taking first in the Builder’s Choice category.
Winners received tools from area businesses for taking first place.
The event garnered $1,889 for PAWS.
Kent Neal, president of PAWS, thanked all those who made the competition a success.
“PAWS thanks West Carteret High School and Croatan High School for their participation in the 16th annual Pet House Challenge. Their dog houses were admired by many and purchased by two lucky bidders,” Mr. Neal said. “We also thank Guy C. Lee, Williams Hardware and Ace Marine for donating the tools that were awarded to the winners. We look forward to more houses next year in a Covid-free Home and Garden Show.”
