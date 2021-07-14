Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship
The Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship in America will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cox’s Restaurant in Morehead City. The speaker will be Stacy Goff of Morehead City. The meeting was rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Elsa.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City will host a basketball camp Monday through Thursday, July 22. The camp for rising third- through fifth-graders will be from 10 a.m. to noon each day and the camp for rising sixth- through eighth-graders will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
The church will offer a soccer camp Monday through Thursday, Aug. 2-5. The camp for rising kindergarten through fifth-graders will be from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact Lou Johnson at ljohnson@firstpresmhc.org or call the church office at 252-247-2202.
The Hickory Grove Quartet will be in concert during the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. There will be a picnic lunch served following the service in Westminster Hall. The deadline to reserve a lunch reservation is Wednesday, call the church at 252-247-2202.
St. Peter’s UMC
Christian recording artist Eric Horner will be in concert at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Morehead City at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24. An offering will be taken.
Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will offer a day camp Monday through Friday, July 26-30. Information is available online at parkviewnow.com.
