Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center to open on modified schedule next week

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County Aging Services at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City will reopen with modified services, limited hours and added safety precautions Monday.
Seniors will need to pre-register for activities, except for lunch. Safety measures will be enforced to ensure the health and security of everyone as the center offers limited in-person services, according to Senior Center Director Kisha Williams.
“As a staff, we will be very vigilant,” Ms. Williams said Wednesday. “We’ve developed a safety plan. The bottom line is we are here to serve the older adults of Carteret County.”
In addition to temperature checks, wearing masks and extra cleanings, participants will be required to pre-register for activities.
“There will be no drop-ins, except for lunches,” she said.
Beginning Friday, participants can call the center 252-247-2626 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to register for up to two activities, not including lunch, for the week of April 12. Activities to choose from include group exercise programs, computer room access, Bible study, arts and crafts and Bingo.
In addition, Friday from 10 a.m. to noon the center will host a drive-thru event where seniors can receive a printed copy of the general information and procedures for reopening. Seniors can also find more information on available activities and how to pre-register on the center’s website.
Lunches will be offered to members that have already enrolled in the lunch program. Individuals aged 60 or older may call to register for the lunch program if they have not already done so.
Ms. Williams said the center would offer lunches inside the building, as well as continue the grab-and-go program, where seniors drive up and receive food.
The director said Wednesday she and her staff were excited to see clients return to the building.
“I’ve overjoyed. I’m ecstatic,” she said. “We had to close the building March 16, 2020. Even though we will offer limited services, the fact that we are able to have programs at all is a step in the right direction.”
Ms. Williams emphasized that senior center member cooperation in following safety guidelines will be key to slowly providing additional activities and hours to the calendar.
To pre-register for programs, call the center between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday at 252-247-2626. Information can also be found on the center’s website, carteretcountync.gov/168/Aging-Services.
