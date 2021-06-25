BEAUFORT — Michele Querry will serve as the interim director for Crystal Coast Economic Development, effective Thursday, July 1.
She will replace the current director, Don Kirkman, who is retiring Wednesday. Prior to her appointment by county manager Tommy Burns, she served as the administrative officer for economic development, which is a county department.
“With Don’s retirement, we are grateful for Michele’s leadership in assuming the interim director position,” Mr. Burns said in a press release issued Friday. “Crystal Coast Economic Development remains in great hands to continue its current projects while also seeking new opportunities to attract and grow business in the County. I have full confidence that the department will continue to excel under her leadership.”
Ms. Querry has served with Mr. Kirkman for more than two years and is credited with creating collaborative partnerships with a network of local and out-of-state business stakeholders. She also took the lead in receiving several development grants.
She was directly involved with assisting the county, its cities and communities in economic development and job creation efforts by attracting, supporting and retaining businesses in the region.
As the interim director, Ms. Querry will assume all duties, responsibilities and authority of the director. She will be paid an annual salary of $79,426.87.
