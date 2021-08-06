Heavy rains midweek result in nuisance flooding around Carteret County

NEWPORT — Though local forecasters downgraded their expectation of flash flooding in Carteret County, some nuisance flooding resulted from heavy rainfall this week.
The National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office lifted its flash flood watch for the area Wednesday night after previously forecasting heavy rain that could result in up to 10 inches.
NWS meteorologist Morgan Simms said Thursday while no flash flooding has been reported, some nuisance flooding reports have come in.
“We did get some reports of road closures on the Outer Banks due to the heavy rains,” he said. “We had yards flooded along Hibbs Road and roads flooded in the Wildwood neighborhood in Carteret County.”
Possibly the worst report of flooding came from an area in Wildwood. A trained spotter reported to the NWS at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday the entrance to a neighborhood off Highway 24 was submerged under 2 to 3 feet of water at the time. This was attributed to the area being low-lying with poor drainage.
According to an NWS public information statement issued at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, in a 48-hour timespan, areas in the county received rainfall amounts ranging from just more than 2 inches to an excess of 9.5 inches. The largest rainfall amount was 9.55 inches, recorded at 7 a.m. Thursday in Beaufort. The smallest rainfall amount was 2.34 inches, recorded at 6:50 a.m. Thursday in Cedar Island.
Several town managers along the Crystal Coast also reported some road flooding. Atlantic Beach town manager David Walker said Wednesday the town had “many flooded streets,” but they were “passable during the height of the 6-inch rain.”
Pine Knoll Shores town manager Brian Kramer said his town “had nothing significant from this event.”
“We used the new stormwater system and saw no flooding in the normally flood-prone spots in town where the system was installed,” he said.
Indian Beach town manager Tim White reported there had been no issues in that town beyond minor road flooding on Highway 58.
While the NWS doesn’t forecast any severe weather through Sunday, there is a chance for additional rain. According to the extended forecast, as of Friday there’s a 20% chance of thunderstorms, growing to a 60% chance of showers Friday night. That chance will continue to grow to 90% Saturday, with a chance of the showers becoming thunderstorms. The chance of showers will drop to 60% Saturday night, dropping further to a 40% chance of thunderstorms, which will drop further to 30% on Sunday, with conditions expected to clear up Sunday night.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.