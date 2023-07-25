BEAUFORT - Positivity was the theme of the evening as the newly named Beaufort Elementary School Principal Charity Clemmons formally introduced herself during the board of commissioners workshop session Monday at the Train Depot.
Clemmons began her first day as principal on June 12 and is bringing with her a wealth of academic leadership experience.
Clemmons has a Master of Educational Leadership Degree from Gardner-Webb University and an undergraduate degree in elementary education from N.C. State University.
Clemmons' career at Carteret County Public Schools began in 2021 as assistant principal at Morehead City Primary School. Previously, she served as assistant principal and elementary teacher in Craven County.
This upcoming school year will be Clemmons' first year as head administrator, and she hopes to use her position to address the rising number of aggressive behaviors seen nationwide in younger students.
According to Clemmons, last year Beaufort Elementary School saw 301 office referrals, where a student is "in trouble" and has to talk with the principal. Out of those 301 referrals, 209 came from children in kindergarten and first grade.
Clemmons attributes the behavior to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced residents inside for an extended amount of time during a crucial period of development for the young children.
"This is not just a Beaufort Elementary problem," Clemmons said. "This is the uptick of kids being at home for a long amount of time, not being able to go to the playground or develop social skills. These kids have missed two to three years of social regulation, and it's going to take a long time for us to catch up."
To turn the narrative around, Clemmons expressed a desire for more mentors and volunteers to spend time with students in the school.
Clemmons also indicated she would like to join the Positivity Project initiative, a character education curriculum dedicated to empowering youth to build positive relationships by recognizing the character strengths in themselves and others.
The program carries a $4,000 annual fee, an amount she hopes to raise with the help from city leaders and members of the public.
"It's really hard when you have to teach self-regulation skills and teach what empathy truly means," Clemmons said. "That's what we're trying to do in Beaufort Elementary School."
The idea was well received by commissioners who offered solutions to help Clemmons find the necessary funding.
"I applaud you for looking at those students and finding a mechanism that would be able to help them and it's very commendable," said Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker. "The $4,000 may sound like a lot, but we have a community full of fundraisers that can help you with that. There are a lot of people out here that will be able to assist in that endeavor."
Clemmons replaces Karen Wood who left the position to work for the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Office of Early Learning as an early education consultant for the Southeast region.
