Parkview Baptist
In conjunction with Farmers to Families, Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City is holding a food distribution beginning at 2:30 Wednesday in the parking lot for families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Food boxes will include sandwich meat, milk and cheese.
Core Creek UMC
Core Creek United Methodist Church will continue its Drive-In Worship at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday through September.
The church will also continue its drive-in prayer daily from 5 to 6 p.m. Drive up to the church and a member of the prayer team will pray with individuals while they remain in their car. For more information, call the church at 252-342-5562.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.