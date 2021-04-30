Cape Carteret commissioners begin trim of $1.82M budget to avoid property tax hike

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners worked their way through a long review of town manager Zach Steffey’s proposed fiscal 2021-22 budget Wednesday, suggesting changes but reaching few conclusions.
The work session was in town hall and on GoToMeeting, and commissioners are expected to hold at least a two more budget sessions.
The budget calls for $1.82 million in expenditures and revenue, but after adjustments Wednesday, Mr. Steffey said revenue was still about $24,450 short.
If things stand as they were at the beginning of the session Wednesday, the town’s expenditures in 2021-22 would be about $196,510 higher than in 2020-21.
If nothing changes, Mr. Steffey said the current expenditures would require a 0.75-cent property tax increase, from 21.25 cents per $100 of assessed value to 22 cents to balance the budget. That’s down from the 1.75-cent increase he said would be necessary when he first presented his draft in mid-April.
“We’re pretty close,” the manager said. “We’ve just got to figure out what to do.”
Mr. Steffey, like commissioners, said the town’s budgets are always hard as revenue is tight and heavily dependent upon residential property taxes no one wants to increase.
“It’s razor-thin, like it is every year,” he said, referring to the margin for improving services without a tax hike.
Several commissioners have already said they won’t vote for a property tax increase, but they don’t want to cut services and, in fact, want to improve or add some.
For example, Commissioner Steve Martin pushed for additional money in the parks and recreation department budget, especially in light of the fact the town just bought a $100,000 piece of land for a small park along Bogue Sound, off Lejeune Road.
“It’s like this every year,” Mr. Martin said. “There’s never enough money for parks. The No. 1 complaint I hear from everyone in town is the condition of the parks.”
He suggested including money for a grill, a fence, painting a building, picnic tables and a small parking area for the new park. But all of the town’s park space could use improvement, he said.
Mr. Steffey added a little money to the parks and recreation budget, but said he’d try to find a way to provide more. He had already included funds for kayak storage racks.
The town is planning to lease three new police vehicles and two new public works vehicles under a new program with Enterprise Rent-A-Car, but Mr. Martin suggested there might be some way to use some of the money earmarked for that program for parks.
Mr. Steffey strongly supported the lease program in general, however, as did Police Chief Bill McKinney.
Under the lease program, the town could get three new police cars for less than the cost of buying one, Mr. Steffey said.
In addition, Mr. Martin and Mayor Will Baker asked the manager to look into obtaining body cameras for officers.
Mr. Steffey said he’d do that and isn’t worried about the cost of the cameras, but about the infrastructure necessary to support them. The Cape Carteret Police Department would need new computer equipment, cloud storage capabilities and more secure internet connections, the manager said.
Mr. Martin also criticized the budget for not having enough money for infrastructure improvements, such as road and culvert repairs.
Mr. Steffey said the town is expected to receive two payments, totaling $900,000, from the federal American Rescue Plan. So far, municipalities don’t know when the money will arrive or how it can be spent, but the town manager said he believes at least some of it will be available for infrastructure.
Commissioner Jeff Waters renewed his push for funds for “Are You OK,” an automated program that allows police to periodically check in on elderly residents. Mr. Steffey added the $1,500 cost of that program to the police department budget.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
