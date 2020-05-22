MOREHEAD CITY – A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 70 eastbound near Parker Honda was reported at around 1 p.m. Friday.
Reports say the accident involves a boat, trailer and two pickup trucks. Traffic is backed up in the area as crews clear the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.