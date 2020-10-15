One-stop early voting begins in 2020 General Election

Poll worker Judy Linebarger lays out line markers Wednesday morning at Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center in Newport in preparation for the start of one-stop early voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 3 General Election Thursday. (Jackie Starkey)

CARTERET COUNTY — One-stop early voting began Thursday morning across North Carolina, and Carteret County voters can visit any of the area’s four sites to cast a ballot in person.

The four one-stop locations in Carteret County are:

·     County Board of Elections, 1702 Live Oak St., Suite 200, Beaufort

·     Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center, 100 McQueen Ave., Newport

·     Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City

·     Western Park Community Center, 275 Old Highway 58, Cedar Point

Voters registered in Carteret County can vote at any of the sites during the one-stop period. Those who reside in Carteret County and wish to register and vote same day can also visit any site.

The sites are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., except the last day of early voting, Saturday, Oct. 31, when the sites will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Poll workers will be asking voters to maintain social distancing and providing masks and pens.

 

Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.

