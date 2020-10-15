One-stop early voting begins in 2020 General Election

CARTERET COUNTY — One-stop early voting began Thursday morning across North Carolina, and Carteret County voters can visit any of the area’s four sites to cast a ballot in person.
The four one-stop locations in Carteret County are:
· County Board of Elections, 1702 Live Oak St., Suite 200, Beaufort
· Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center, 100 McQueen Ave., Newport
· Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City
· Western Park Community Center, 275 Old Highway 58, Cedar Point
Voters registered in Carteret County can vote at any of the sites during the one-stop period. Those who reside in Carteret County and wish to register and vote same day can also visit any site.
The sites are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., except the last day of early voting, Saturday, Oct. 31, when the sites will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Poll workers will be asking voters to maintain social distancing and providing masks and pens.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com
