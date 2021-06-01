MOREHEAD CITY — There’s still time for commercial fishermen and others in Carteret County to provide input on the next round of federal aid for fisheries related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced Friday it’s seeking input from the public on a draft spending plan for $4.5 million in federal fisheries relief Congress approved in the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act II. The spending plan must be approved by The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service for the state to receive the money.
According to the DMF, the plan proposes disbursement through direct payments to eligible commercial fishermen and marine aquaculture operators, seafood dealers and processors and for-hire fishing operators who can document a greater than 35% revenue loss compared to the previous five-year average due to the pandemic. The draft spending plan and other information pertaining to it can be found online on the CARES Act II webpage, deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/grant-programs/economic-relief-programs.
Comments may be submitted online at deq.nc.gov/comment-fisheries-relief-spending-plan-north-carolina.
They may also be submitted by regular mail to Draft CARES Act II Fisheries Relief Spending Plan Comments, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Comments should be posted online or postmarked by 5 p.m. Sunday, June 20.
The division will not accept comments submitted by email. Once the spending plan is approved, the DMF will announce an application period.
