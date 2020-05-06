RALEIGH — As people strive to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy and safe from the novel coronavirus, officials offer tips on how to stay safe from a different kind of threat: scams, price gouging and other types of fraud.
While there haven’t been any confirmed reports of scams based on the coronavirus in Carteret County, law enforcement and government officials still advise residents to exercise caution.
U.S. Federal Trade Commission Public Affairs Officer Juliana Gruenwald said in an email to the News-Times recently the commission has been warning consumers about coronavirus-related scams for “several weeks.” The commission has set up a website, consumer.ftc.gov/features/coronavirus-scams-what-ftc-doing, with information about the scams they’ve been seeing and to help consumers spot and avoid them.
“We have not released demographic data (on scam victims),” Ms. Gruenwald said, “However, anyone can fall victim to a scam.”
Various town officials and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office have reported no major complaints of coronavirus-related scams in the area.
“We’d advise that if anyone receives a text message that states ‘someone who came in contact with you tested positive or has shown symptoms for COVID-19 & recommends you self isolate/get tested…’ with a link that they don’t click the link,” CCSO Deputy Nick Wilson said, referring to one of the known types of coronavirus scam. “Hackers could potentially steal a user’s personal data by accessing their phone.”
Mr. Wilson and the FTC offer the following advice to avoid being targeted by a scam:
- Don’t respond to texts, emails or calls about checks from the government (don’t click the links in these messages). Hackers use malicious websites and apps that appear to share coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.
- Ignore online offers from individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 vaccinations and home test kits.
- Hang up on robocalls.
- Watch for phishing emails claiming to be from the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention of the World Health Organization.
- Do your homework when it comes to donations; scammers are seeking donations for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.
Those who suspect they’ve been the victims of a pandemic-related fraud may call the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or email them at disaster @leo.gov or contact the CCSO at 252-728-8400 for guidance.
In addition, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has put price gouging laws into effect to prevent predatory sellers from charging excessive prices for items in high demand right now, including cleaning supplies and other products.
“With reports of coronavirus infections on the rise, North Carolina is under a state of emergency and our price gouging law is in effect,” Mr. Stein said in a release announcing the law. “It is illegal to charge excessive prices during a state of emergency. If you see businesses taking advantage of this crisis, let my office know and we will work to hold them accountable.”
A representative with the N.C. Department of Justice said it is looking into several complaints of price gouging in the Carteret County area since the beginning of the crisis. As of April 20, there were about half a dozen complaints of price gouging in the county.
Many of the products customers have seen increase in price include cleaning supplies, like Lysol and Clorox wipes, as well as items like fuel and toilet paper.
Anyone who suspects price gouging should contact the DOJ at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or file a complaint at ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.