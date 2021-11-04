Carteret Board of Education approves $750 bonuses for full-time employees, extra for bus staff

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education approved bonuses for employees following a lengthy closed session Tuesday night.
The closed meeting to discuss personnel and matters of attorney-client privilege came at the end of the school board’s regular meeting, held in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
In an email Wednesday morning, Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said funds for the bonuses will come from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Stabilization, or ESSERS, funds, allocated to school districts earlier this year to offset the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Jackson said employees deserve the extra pay due to sacrifices and additional hours they have worked during the pandemic. Employees will receive bonuses in their December check.
“I am incredibly grateful for the board’s recognition of the heroic efforts of our team this year,” Dr. Jackson said. “Changing conditions due to the pandemic have required incredible flexibility, dedication, and can-do spirit from our teachers, staff members, and administrators. They are meeting those challenges and giving deeply of themselves for the students in their charge.”
The board approved a $750 bonus for all full-time employees. The bonus will be pro-rated for part-time employees. An additional bonus of $500 was approved for daily school system bus drivers and bus monitors. The bonus will be prorated for substitute bus drivers and bus monitors.
School finance officer Kathy Carswell said the estimated cost for the bonuses is $1 million.
In addition, to help address the ongoing shortage of substitute teachers, the board approved a new stipend structure for substitutes based on the number of days worked during the month, according to Dr. Jackson.
Substitutes who work five to 9.5 days per month will receive a $75 stipend. Substitutes who work 10 to 13.5 days per month will receive a $200 stipend. Substitutes who work 14 or more days per month will receive a $300 stipend. This bonus will be effective Thursday, and will be for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
In addition, during their regular meeting, the board approved $20 per hour stipends for teachers who cover other teachers’ classrooms when they are out and no substitutes are available.
Dr. Jackson said teachers give up their planning periods to cover their coworkers’ classrooms.
“Teachers are pulling extra duty and having to work late night catching up work they would normally do during their planning periods,” he said during the meeting.
Funding for this initiative will come from savings in substitute funding, which is a combination of state and local funds. The stipend will be effective Thursday and will be for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Additionally, the board directed the superintendent to review the salary structure for all employees compared to salaries of similar positions across the region and to make recommendations for appropriate salary increases as part of the budget process for the 2022-23 school year.
Dr. Jackson invited those interested in serving as a school bus driver or a substitute teacher to contact the school system for additional information.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.