ATLANTIC BEACH - On the night before Halloween, a line containing thousands of ghouls, princesses and superheroes snaked around the parking lot of the Atlantic Beach Town Park.
The spirits were there to ask a simple question as the sun fell behind the horizon: Trick or treat?
The town of Atlantic Beach hosted their annual Spooky Seas Trunk or Treat celebration Sunday evening, Oct. 30 at the Atlantic Beach Town Park.
Director of Recreation, Communication & Special Events Morgan Gilbert explained this is the fifth year in a row the town has held the event, with 2020 featuring a drive-thru option during the height of the COVID-19 crisis.
"We try to add to it each year, make it a little larger," Gilbert said. "This has been our largest turnout so far."
Participating in the free candy giveaway were 30 vehicles from members of the community, local businesses, the Atlantic Beach Police and Fire departments, Public Works Department, Pine Knoll Shores Police Department, the U.S. Forestry Service, Fort Macon and the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.
Halloween-themed hits such as Bobby Pickett's "Monster Mash" and "Spooky Scary Skeletons" from Andrew Gold went bump throughout the night. The town also offered a free photo booth and $1 tickets to play miniature golf at the park course, with children ages 6 and under admitted for free.
"A lot of our participants are giving away things other than candy, businesses are promoting themselves by giving away koozies, stuff like that," Gilbert said. "We have the Veggie Van here giving away pumpkins and apples, which is perfect."
While there was no official costume contest, Gilbert noted a very impressive Hulk Hogan wrestler costume and a baby dressed as a lobster with his father as a chef carrying him around in a pot.
"We're starting to see a lot of really creative costumes where the parents have dressed to match their children, which I think is really fun," Gilbert said.
The idea behind trunk or treating is simple: Participants bring their decorated cars to a central location, then families walk from vehicle to vehicle collecting candy along the way.
For parents such as Maria Martin, it is an ideal way to celebrate Halloween without having to cart the whole family around the island.
"We live down the ways a bit, so no one really comes to our house," Martin said. "This is better for us, because we don't have to walk as much or worry about getting hit by a car or something."
Due to his position in the line, Atlantic Beach police officer Josiah Bedsole was the first "trunk" many people encountered on their quest for treats.
He explained the idea for the event came about after Hurricane Florence wrecked the area and created a potentially unsafe environment for children who would be moving house to house.
"We started out expecting, you know, like 75-100 kids the first year," Bedsole said. "We ended up having 1,300-1,500 instead."
Since then, trunk or treat on the island has continued to explode in popularity. While it was impossible to discern exactly how much candy was given away Sunday, Bedsole said his department received donations from the community that were used to purchase more than 21,400 treats.
With the passing of Halloween, the next big event for Atlantic Beach Recreation will be its "Light up the Night" Christmas parade, to be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. It is billed as the "only night parade in Carteret County" and will feature small parties hosted by nearby businesses in addition to the parade experience.
