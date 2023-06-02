BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners will hold the required public hearing on the proposed 2023-24 budget when they meet Monday at 6 p.m. in their board room in the administration building on Courthouse Square.
Manager Tommy Burns submitted the budget to the commission in May. It calls for a one-cent increase in the property tax rate, from 33 cents to 34 cents per $100 of assessed value, and totals $124.05 million, a 1.8% decrease from the $126.32 million amended 2022-23 budget, which expires June 30.
The tax increase would increase the county tax bill for a property valued at $200,000 from $660 in the current fiscal year to $680 in 2023-24.
County Finance Director and Assistant County Manager Dee Meshaw briefed the proposed budget for the board and the public in May and called it an effort to “maintain services” and budget conservatively.
In his written budget message, Burns said the proposal is a “continuation budget with exceptions in some areas such as elections, information technology, public safety, social services departments, Carteret Community College and public education.”
The property tax, based on a total property valuation of $17.18, is expected to generate $57.52 million or 47.35% of the general fund (operating) budget.
The sales tax is expected to generate $23.30 million, a $2 .7 million increase over 2022-23.
Burns’ message mentioned the impact of inflation.
“As part of the budget development process, staff conducted a review of departmental operations and service delivery,” he wrote. “Through this review and due to two years of inflationary impacts, it was determined that a majority of operating expenditures needed increasing to provide the same level of service. Some services, such as public safety and education, are expanded in the recommended budget.
The Emergency Services Division has the largest increase, $1.39 million with $1.24 million in paramedic services. Of the $1.24 million additional paramedic services, $.88 million is for the county providing services for EMS service districts.
The recommended budget implements the Fire and EMS Commission’s recommendation that the county provide EMS service to Otway EMS service district. Six positions are recommended in the budget to accomplish providing the service, and the expenditures are offset by special district taxes and fees.
In addition, the county currently provides EMS service to Broad and Gales Creek EMS service district. Due to increased service demand, an additional paramedic for the Broad and Gales Creek service area is recommended. Broad and Gales Creek district taxes and fees fund this position.
The budget would pay for two additional county-funded paramedics in the western end of the county. In addition, there would be one new district-funded paramedic at the Broad and Gales Creek Department, which the county took over in 2022, three district-funded paramedics for the Otway department and three district-funded EMT basics for Otway.
The sheriff’s department would get one new detective and a records custodian.
The social services department would also get new employees to help deal with the state’s expansion of the Medicaid program.
The Carteret County Public School System, including charter schools, recommended operating funding is $27.42 million, a 3.81% increase from the final 2022-23 budget.
