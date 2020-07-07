CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials confirmed 10 more cases of COVID-19 in the county Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total confirmed cases to 121.
Of those cases, 58 are considered active, while 60 individuals have recovered and three have died as a result of the virus or virus-related complications.
The county is providing updates via its website, carteretcountync.gov, by 4 p.m. each weekday.
To date, health professionals in the county, including those with the County Health Department, report testing 2,549 individuals, resulting in 2,235 negative results, two inconclusive and 191 pending.
Health officials continue to recommend frequent hand washing, wearing face coverings and maintaining 6 feet of distance between yourself and others while in public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.