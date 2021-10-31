CEDAR ISLAND — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two boaters Saturday evening near Cedar Island, according to a press release issued Sunday afternoon.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received information from Carteret County dispatchers a small boat had capsized after taking waves over its side, stranding the two boaters.
A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew launched, along with a Coast Guard Station Hobucken response boat-small boatcrew to locate the boaters. Harkers Island Fire Department boatcrews launched, as well, along with two good Samaritan vessels to assist with rescue efforts.
Once on scene, the Jayhawk aircrew helped to vector in the location of the boaters to boatcrews. The stranded boaters were taken to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Cedar Island ferry terminal after one was observed to potentially exhibit symptoms of hypothermia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.