County reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases, more expected from correctional center

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reported two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, but officials said they know of 20 additional positive cases at the Carteret County Correctional Center in Newport that aren’t included in the latest totals.
The two cases reported Friday afternoon brings the county’s total up to 230, with 86 of the cases considered active. However, in a message issued alongside its daily update, the Carteret County Health Department said the N.C. Department of Public Safety has confirmed 20 additional COVID-19 cases at the correctional center.
NCDPS is in the process of mass testing inmates at the state’s prisons and initially reported 30 confirmed cases at the Newport correctional center Thursday. Those confirmed cases are reflected in the county’s overall total.
“The Health Department is not including the additional 20 Carteret Correctional Center positives in today’s count, because we do not have the lab reports in-hand,” the county wrote in its update Friday afternoon. “These lab reports should come in over the weekend and the new cases will be reflected in the case count on Monday.”
The county provides daily coronavirus updates via a dashboard on its website, carteretcountync.gov. The website also contains a county map displaying confirmed cases by zip code.
To date, 139 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Carteret County, and five have died. One person is currently hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
As of Friday, there have been 4,102 COVID-19 tests administered in Carteret County, with 3,534 negative results and 336 pending. Two test results were inconclusive.
