Harlowe UMC
Harlowe United Methodist Church will host a Loving Our Neighbors Ministry meal giveaway from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The meal will include fresh-baked ham plates with green beans and potatoes, fresh roll, fresh sliced cake and bottled water.
National Day of Prayer
A National Day of Prayer team has scheduled four events for Carteret and adjacent counties Thursday, May 6.
Three prayer services will be held at noon, with a fourth, larger event planned for 6:30 p.m. at Carteret County Speedway in Peletier.
The noon events will be at Encounter 61 Church in Emerald Isle, New Creations Worship Center in Havelock and TJ’s in Swansboro.
For the evening event at Carteret County Speedway, gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for parking and early worship by the Encounter 61 praise team. Prayer will last until about 7:15 p.m., followed by worship led by three praise leaders. The gathering is expected to end about 8:30 p.m. Those attending should bring their own chairs to set up on the lawn. Refreshments will be available at the café on the grounds.
The roots of National Day of Prayer began with the first call to prayer in 1775, when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation. In 1952, President Harry Truman signed National Day of Prayer into law as an annual event. In 1988, the law was amended by President Ronald Reagan to permanently set the day as the first Thursday in May.
Set Me Free Community Event
The Empowering Youth & Families Program, along with N.C. State University Cooperative Extension and Carteret County 4-H, will sponsor the Carteret County Set Me Free Community Event from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at Cstone Church in Morehead City. The meeting will focus on substance abuse prevention.
Speakers will include Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck, Scott Guthrie and Shannon Rudisill.
There will also be a time to talk with representatives from various organizations, including the Carteret County Health Department, sheriff’s office and Morehead City Police Department.
There will be a medication drop-off, hosted by the MCPD. There will also be a NARCAN informational demonstration.
