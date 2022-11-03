BEAUFORT - A handful of concerned citizens showed up Tuesday to observe the vetting of absentee and mail-in votes at the Board of Elections building in Beaufort.
This was the fifth absentee meeting since Oct. 4 held by the board.
Members partnered up in teams of two to ensure the ballots were properly filled out before feeding them into a DS300 ballot scanner.
Only three ballots were rejected Tuesday. Two were missing a required witness signature while one ballot was incorrectly sealed before being counted.
One-stop early voting for the 2022 statewide general election began in Carteret County Oct. 20 and runs through Nov. 5. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
North Carolina saw a historic number of mail-in participation during the 2020 election with more than 1,000,000 votes cast. This significant change in voter behavior meant one in five voters provided their picks via absentee ballot. During the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, mail-in ballots were seen as a safer alternative by many who did not want to risk showing up in person.
For the 2022 election, more than 12,000 absentee ballots were requested in Carteret County, according to Board of Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 1, the board had only received 576 mail-in ballots from 519 civilians, 22 military and 35 overseas absentees.
"A lot (of ballots) are not making it back," Sabadish commented.
Overall early voting tallies show 12,729 voters have already cast their picks in Carteret County.
Overseas ballots are also included in the records. These ballots are emailed to the Board of Elections, then reproduced by a bipartisan team before being submitted to the ballot scanner.
Voters have until 5 p.m. on election day to submit their ballot. Anything received on or after election day will be considered supplemental and tallied Nov. 17.
The three early voting locations in Carteret County are Carteret County Board of Elections building at 1702 Live Oak Street in Beaufort, Fort Benjamin Parks and Recreation Center at 100 McQueen Avenue in Newport and Western Parks and Recreation Center at 275 Old Highway 58 in Cedar Point.
The most recent data from the Board of Elections show 4,825 votes received at the Board of Elections building in Beaufort, 4,231 votes at Fort Benjamin Parks in Newport and Recreation Center and 3,673 votes at the Western Parks and Recreation Center in Cedar Point.
For more information on the general election, visit https://www.carteretcountync.gov/434/Board-of-Elections.
