emerald isle — With an islandwide coronavirus-induced prohibition on entering the ocean except in motorized vessels in effect since last week, Emerald Isle police officers on beach patrol have been taking steps to enforce.
Town Manager Matt Zapp said in an email Tuesday that since the prohibition – announced by banks towns’ mayors in a joint news conference – went into effect, “we have had to issue a few warnings.”
“The (department) is patrolling the strand to coincide with the implementation of the new restrictions,” he added. “For the most part, the public is doing what is asked by staying out of the water.”
So far, no one has been issued a citation, either for going in the ocean or for violating the state’s social distancing rule against crowds of more than 10 people gathering.
Both are Class 2 misdemeanor violations under state law and can result in fines or even jail time in extreme circumstances.
But Mr. Zapp said public reaction has been mixed. Surfers in particular were upset when the rule went into effect, and some have complained on social media sites, including the town’s Facebook page and other private Emerald Isle community Facebook pages.
Some noted it doesn’t seem fair boaters are allowed but surfers aren’t, and Gov. Roy Cooper’s March 27 “stay-at-home” executive order, which went into effect March 29, allowed “outdoor” exercise.
But the mayors, when they announced the ocean prohibitions, said the rules were intended to encourage people not to come to the towns from elsewhere and to lessen the need for first responders to have to help oceangoers.
Emerald Isle Mayor Eddie Barber noted at the time that, “As recent as Sunday, March 29, we had our first water rescue in Emerald Isle.”
Mr. Zapp said Tuesday town officials “understand that each of the COVID-19 restrictions are disruptive to our normal way of life.”
“As part of our ongoing efforts to ensure public safety, we will continue to patrol the beach strand and enforce the temporary restrictions until they are lifted.”
He added that town officials appreciate the general compliance with the rules so far and hope that will continue through Easter weekend, which begins Friday and is the unofficial start of tourism season.
“Together, we can and will get through these tough times, just as we always do in Emerald Isle,” Mr. Zapp concluded.
The town has also closed all of its beach access facilities, although the beach is still open for walking and fishing if a person can get there without using public facilities.
The town is flying double-red flags at all of the beach accesses to warn beachgoers to stay out of the ocean.
