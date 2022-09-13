BEAUFORT — The State Water Infrastructure Authority has selected the town of Beaufort to receive a Pre-Construction Planning Grant for $255,000.
“The town is honored to receive the Pre-Construction Planning Grant to help improve our wastewater pump stations,” said Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker. “This grant will assist in building resilient infrastructure to withstand extreme climate changes to reduce the impact on our coastal environment for generations to come.”
According to Public Services Director/Town Engineer Greg Meshaw, the funds will be used to replace sewer pump stations 1-5.
The town's sewer collection system ranges 25 miles of gravity lines, 28 miles of force mains, 21 pump stations and approximately 3,300 sewer service connections, according to the town's website.
The town was notified of the award by the state in a letter received Aug. 30 and the information was publicly announced Monday evening, Sept. 13 at Beaufort's monthly commissioner meeting.
“The State Water Infrastructure Authority has approved your project as eligible to receive a grant,” the letter states.
The first milestone the town must achieve with the money is to submit a preliminary cost estimate and construction schedule by Nov. 1, 2022, according to a press release.
