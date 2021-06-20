MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College adjusted its opening schedule and classes Monday due to the expected impacts of Tropical Depression Claudette.
All Monday morning classes will operate remotely. The campus will be open to students, faculty and staff at noon.
Summer camps scheduled to begin Monday will not meet and instead will begin Tuesday.
Basic skills morning classes are canceled, but afternoon classes will meet as scheduled.
For additional class information, students should check their Moodle accounts for specific instructions from faculty or contact their instructors directly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.