MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Police Department is investigating an alleged shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon at Willis Mobile Home Park off Bridges Street.
According to a Tuesday afternoon release from the MCPD, officers were dispatched around 3:52 p.m. Saturday for a possible shooting at the mobile home park. Upon arriving, officers found Daniel Costello, 58, of Morehead City, had been shot in the arm with a small caliber rifle.
A Morehead City spokesperson said Mr. Costello is expected to survive his injuries, though the status of his condition is not known at this time.
The MCPD has identified one potential suspect in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.
“This case is not random and the citizens of Morehead City are not in danger in relation to this shooting,” officials said in the news release.
The agency said there is no further information to release at this time.
Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call 252-726-3131.
Note: This article was updated with more information at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, following a Morehead City press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.