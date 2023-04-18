MOREHEAD CITY - The body of a West Carteret High School graduate killed during military training March 29 will be returned to his hometown of Morehead City on Thursday, April 20.
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua "Caleb" Gore was among nine soldiers killed in the exercise at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
The others who lost their lives have been identified as Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36; Sgt. David Solinas Jr., 23; Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30; Sgt. Isaac J. Gayo, 27; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32; Warrant Officer Aaron Healy, 32; Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23; and Warrant Officer Jeffery Barnes, 33.
Tragedy struck during a routine night-time mission involving crew chiefs, pilots and medics when two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters collided, officials said.
After the event, a memorial service was held at Fort Campbell.
Gore's body will be flown into Raleigh-Durham International Airport from Baltimore Washington International Airport in Maryland Thursday at 3:05 p.m. where another memorial ceremony will be held.
From there, he will be escorted to Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City where people are expected to show up to honor him as he comes through.
