NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Local commercial fishermenwill have to stop fishing for Spanish mackerel in federal waters Wednesday, while Thursday the commercial hook-and-line golden tilefish harvest must also stop.
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council – an interstate fishery management agency with jurisdiction in the federal waters of the south Atlantic, including those off North Carolina – announced the commercial harvest of Atlantic migratory group Spanish mackerel northern zone in federal waters closed Wednesday and will reopen Monday, March 1, 2021. The northern zone for Atlantic migratory group Spanish mackerel includes federal waters from North Carolina to New York.
During the commercial closure, harvest or possession of Spanish mackerel in or from the northern zone federal waters is limited to the recreational bag and possession limits while the recreational sector is open.
Commercial landings are projected to reach the commercial quota for Atlantic migratory group Spanish mackerel northern zone. According to the accountability measure, harvest must close to prevent the quota from being exceeded.
During the closure, the prohibition on sale or purchase does not apply to fish harvested, landed ashore and sold prior to Wednesday and held in cold storage by a dealer or processor. A person onboard a vessel that has been issued a valid federal commercial permit for coastal migratory pelagic fish may continue to retain Atlantic migratory group Spanish mackerel in the northern zone under the recreational bag and possession limits as long as the recreational sector for Atlantic migratory group Spanish mackerel is open.
In other fisheries news, the National Marine Fisheries Service, the federal fisheries management agency with jurisdiction in all federal waters, announced the commercial hook-and-line component for golden tilefish in federal waters of the South Atlantic will close Thursday. The fisheries service said the 2020 commercial catch limit for the golden tilefish hook-and-line component is 82,935 pounds gutted weight and commercial landings are projected to reach the commercial catch limit.
The closure prohibitions for the commercial hook-and-line component apply in state and federal waters for vessels that have a federal commercial South Atlantic Snapper-Grouper permit. The south Atlantic golden tilefish commercial longline component already closed March 23 for the remainder of the fishing year. Therefore, all commercial harvest and sale of South Atlantic golden tilefish will be prohibited effective Thursday. Harvest or possession is limited to the golden tilefish recreational bag and possession limits when the recreational sector is open, without regard to where the golden tilefish was harvested.
Golden tilefish bag and possession limits and the prohibition on sale/purchase apply in the south Atlantic onboard a vessel for which a valid federal commercial or charter vessel/headboat permit for south Atlantic snapper-grouper has been issued, without regard to where such species were harvested. The prohibitions on harvest or possession and sale or purchase during the closure do not apply to fish harvested, landed ashore and sold prior Thursday and were held in cold storage by a dealer or processor.
The 2020 fishing season for golden tilefish commercial hook-and-line component in the South Atlantic will open Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, with a commercial catch limit of 82,935 pounds gutted weight.
