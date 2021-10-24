Most Popular
- Morehead City Planning Board recommends rezoning downtown lot for waterfront condo development
- One person seriously injured in weekend boat collision in Beaufort
- Emerald Isle mayoral candidates address past legal problems as campaign heads for finish line
- Sheriff’s office releases name of missing boater from capsized vessel in Ocracoke Inlet
- Local business, TV actor donate to repair Newport basketball court
- Rudolph resigns from Carteret County Shore Protection Office in pursuit of ‘new opportunities and challenges’
- Police arrest, charge Craven County woman in overdose death of Newport man
- County planners recommend rezoning property for boat storage at Highway 24, Broad Creek Loop Road
- CCSO charges Newport man with cruelty to animals after multiple dogs seized by officers
- Substitute’s video response goes viral after suspension for taking photos of students in weightlifting class
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Whatever happened to the “consent of the governed?” (46)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: For whom are his plans better? (26)
- EDITORIAL: School board’s decision was bad political theater (21)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Know your candidates before you vote! (21)
- EDITORIAL: Government compliance versus freedom to choose (20)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Problems with the recount (18)
- EDITORIAL: Presidential mandate, last resort of a bully (18)
- EDITORIAL: Beaufort’s mask decision a lesson in government (17)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: to Mayor Newton & Beaufort Town Commissioners (14)
- Carteret school board to consider $15K superintendent salary increase (13)
- Carteret third-graders struggle to meet reading standards in 2020-21, stay above state average, report reveals (12)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Senior Center needed (12)
- Substitute’s video response goes viral after suspension for taking photos of students in weightlifting class (10)
- Beaufort commission denies special-use permit for Jim Dandy on Lennoxville Road (10)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Are we OK with this? (10)
- Carteret commissioners approve 10% salary increase for sheriff’s office employees (10)
- Carteret County school board signs off on $15K salary hike for superintendent (10)
- Police arrest, charge Craven County woman in overdose death of Newport man (9)
- Emerald Isle mayoral candidates address past legal problems as campaign heads for finish line (8)
- Commissioners approve purchase contract with private company for Carteret water system (7)
- Morehead City plans for new ladder truck purchase, talks possible funding partnership with county (7)
- Rudolph resigns from Carteret County Shore Protection Office in pursuit of ‘new opportunities and challenges’ (6)
- National Solar Tour features 5 solar-powered Carteret County sites Saturday (6)
- School board attorney disputes circulating letter regarding COVID-19 safety measures (6)
- EDITORIAL: Hurricane Florence, a lesson in recovery (6)
- Cedar Point officials plan to take property owner to court over tavern lot, adjacent tract (6)
- Law enforcement arrests Newport man following thwarted gun theft, car chase Thursday (5)
- Morehead City arrests 5 individuals in connection to drug overdose death (5)
- Three years on, hundreds of families still wait for repairs after damage from Hurricane Florence (5)
- Querry takes over as head of economic development department with eye on future growth (4)
- Emerald Isle names Panzarella as next police chief (4)
- County commissioners give OK for Newport to explore creation of emergency services tax district (4)
- Carteret County Schools communication officer resigns after 5 months on the job (3)
- Murphy recognized as ‘champion’ on flood issues ahead of summit (3)
- Beaufort in the running once more for ‘Best Small Town for Adventure’ (3)
- As flooding increasingly threatens North Carolina, experts call for bipartisan solutions (3)
- Morehead City to move Webb library collection into municipal building, sell former city hall via auction (3)
- EDITORIAL: Water system vote, another failed plan (3)
- Beaufort community holds Middle Passage ceremony, port marker dedication at Topsail Park Friday (3)
- Cape Carteret to open paddle-vessel launch facility off Highway 58 Tuesday (3)
- EDITORIAL: ‘Rudi’ Rudolph nourished success (2)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vitriol has become its own kind of virus (2)
- CCSO charges Newport man with cruelty to animals after multiple dogs seized by officers (2)
- State environmental agency accepts comments on draft Coastal Habitat Protection Plan (2)
- Emerald Isle seeks informal bids to improve golf cart parking sites as popularity grows (2)
- Emerald Isle board OKs $250K dune vegetation project for spring (2)
- Morehead City Planning Board recommends rezoning downtown lot for waterfront condo development (2)
- Carteret County law enforcement to hold drug take-back event Saturday (1)
- Sheriff’s office cancels search for missing juvenile from Cape Carteret (updated) (1)
- Nonprofit assesses water quality threats in North Carolina, including plastic pollution (1)
- Congress considers extensive appropriations for environment, fisheries (1)
- Indian Beach planners seek input on amendment to allow residential development in business district (1)
- Carteret Community College trustees approve bonus for employees (1)
