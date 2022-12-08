CEDAR POINT — The Board of Directors of the Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency voted Wednesday night to spend $1,681 to buy a new heater for the bay area at fire station two in Stella.
The board, which oversees the Western Carteret Fire (WCF) and EMS Department, met in special session at fire station one off Sherwood Avenue in Cedar Point.
Department Chief Kevin Hunter said the three current heaters in the bay are 20 years old and can no longer be repaired to keep employees warm in the bay.
The money will pay for a 150,000 BTU Sun Ray heater.
The board tabled action on any further repairs on the bay room roof at station two.
Chief Hunter said the roof began leaking during and after Hurricane Florence in Sept. 2018.
Since then, the department has made some repairs and the leaks stopped, but then started again.
Recently, Chief Hunter told the board Wednesday, the department cleaned out the gutters thoroughly and added some rust proofing and sealant, and that seems to have done the job, at least for now.
He suggested the board “see what happens” when there is a significant rain event and discuss the matter again, if necessary, in January.
The WCF and EMS Department took over the Stella Volunteer Fire Department in 2017 when the latter was experiencing severe financial difficulties. Stella property owners support the department with property tax money, as do property owners elsewhere in the WCFD district, which includes Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point and the unincorporated areas around those towns.
The property tax rates are 10 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation in Stella and 5 cents per $100 for EMS and 6 cents per $100 for fire service districtwide.
The department’s budget for 2022-23 is about $3.2 million.
