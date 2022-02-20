Split Cape Carteret commission elects mayor pro tem, appoints planning board member

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Feb. 14 elected Jeff Waters as mayor pro tem and appointed Mike King to the planning board.
Both actions were by 3-2 votes during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting.
Commissioner Don Miller had been serving as mayor pro tem. Mr. Waters will now sub for Mayor Will Baker if the latter is unable to attend a meeting.
The position traditionally goes to the leading vote-getter in the most recent election but didn’t this time. Newcomer Charlie Morgan led the ticket in the November 2021 balloting and newcomer Cameron Watts and incumbent Steve Martin tied and won the other two open seats. The seats of Mr. Miller and Mr. Waters were not up for election.
In the mayor pro tem balloting, Mr. Watts, Mr. Miller and Mr. Waters voted for Mr. Miller while Mr. Martin and Mr. Morgan voted for Mr. Morgan.
In the planning board appointment vote, Mr. Waters, Mr. Miller and Mr. Watts voted for Mr. King while Mr. Morgan and Mr. Martin voted for Tyler Waddell, one of a number of other applicants.
The appointment was necessary because before the November election, Mr. Watts was a planning board member.
The selection of Mr. King returns a veteran public official to the town government. Mr. King has been a planning board member before, including a stint as chairperson, was the town’s code enforcement officer and served two terms as a town commissioner. He was a commissioner at the time of the November election but chose not to seek reelection.
Also during the meeting, the board:
· Tabled a decision on approval of the town’s land-use plan update until March.
· Heard from Mayor Baker that Emerald Isle has approached Cape Carteret and offered to donate $20,000 to the town to host a regional, western Carteret County July 4 fireworks show, probably at MacDaddy’s, an entertainment complex that already puts on a show each year. Emerald Isle for many years has had a fireworks show on Independence Day at the Bogue Inlet Pier, but owner Mike Stanley decided not to do that this year, and the town doesn’t have any other suitable sites, according to officials.
Mayor Baker said Emerald Isle has also offered to help with public safety during the event.
“It’s in the works,” the mayor said. “I’m excited. It will bring a lot of attention to us and help our businesses.”
