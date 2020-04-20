DOVER, DE — Those with an interest in the management of commercial black sea bass fishing have an opportunity to provide input on proposed state allocations.
The Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council, an interstate fishery management agency with jurisdiction in the federal waters 3-200 miles offshore from Maine though North Carolina, announced it will hold two scoping webinars to gather public input on a proposed management action. This proposed action includes potential modifications to the allocations of the black sea bass commercial quota among the states of Maine through North Carolina.
The scoping webinars will be held on Monday, May 11 and Thursday, May 14. Written comments will be accepted through Saturday, May 31. The webinars may be joined on the above dates by going to the website mafmc.adobeconnect.com/bsb-com-allocation-scoping/. Audio connection instructions will be provided once connected; participas may also call 800-832-0736 and enter room number 5068871#.
Written comments may be provided online at the website www.mafmc.org/comments/bsb-com-allocation-amendment. They may also be provided by email to jbeaty@mafmc.org, by fax transmission to 302-674-5399 or by regular mail to Dr. Christopher Moore, Executive Director, Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council, 800 North State St., Suite 201, Dover, DE 19901.
The council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission jointly manage black sea bass from Maine through Cape Hatteras. The council develops regulations for federal waters while the commission develops regulations for state waters, which extend up to 3 miles offshore.
The black sea bass commercial quota is managed on a coastwide basis in federal waters. In state waters, it’s allocated among the states of Maine through North Carolina using percentages loosely based on historical landings from 1980-2001.
Under the current allocations, 67% of the annual coastwide quota is divided among the states of New Jersey through North Carolina, and 33% is divided among the states of New York through Maine.
The most recent black sea bass stock assessment shows that spawning stock biomass in the northern region (approximately Maine through Hudson Canyon) has greatly increased since 2002, when the state allocations were first approved, while the amount of biomass in the southern region (approximately south of Hudson Canyon through Cape Hatteras) has not experienced significant change. Some northern region states have noted that changes in availability and distribution have made it increasingly difficult to constrain landings to their current allocations.
The council and commission initiated this action to consider whether changes should be made to the state allocations and whether these allocations should be managed under both the commission and council fishery management plans, rather than only under the commission’s FMP as is currently the case.
The scoping period is an important opportunity for members of the public to provide input on the range of management alternatives that should be considered in this action. Scoping comments will help the council and commission ensure that public concerns are addressed in a thorough and appropriate manner.
An additional public comment period will be held later in 2020 to solicit input on preferred alternatives.
