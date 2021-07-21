CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners will meet Thursday night, firstas the board of adjustment to hear a variance request and then as town commissioners, in a work session to discuss an application for a state grant to build a kayak-launch facility.
In addition, the board, will act as commissioners to discuss two voluntary annexation requests, a rare thing in area towns in recent years.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
The board of commissioners assumed the role of the BOA last year by a unanimous vote. Commissioner Frankie Winberry serves as chairperson of the adjustment board.
The variance request is first on the night’s agenda and is from Catherine Davis of Midlothian, Va., who wants to keep an existing shed on her Cedar Point property at 169 Sunset Drive. In her variance application, she states the shed was delivered before construction of the residence began, and she wants to leave it there four months to complete obtaining the building permit for the residence. During that time, the shed would be used for a storage area/workshop.
After construction of the residence is complete, the shed will become an accessory structure to the residence and will have the necessary setbacks and location in the side yard relative to the home, Ms. Davis states in the application.
Without a variance, the shed would need to be moved to her parents’ house nearby, then be moved back to the residence lot once a building permit for the house is obtained, costing approximately $1,600 to $2,000.
In the application, Ms. Davis states the shed is necessary for construction of the home, and adds, “We were unaware of the ordinance prohibiting an accessory structure without a primary residence on the lot. We met with the Carteret County permit office to verify we could put the shed on the lot in advance of building and were told it would ok.”
The county currently handles permits and building inspections for the town, although the town is training a building and permit officer.
“It was only when we met with the town manager after delivery of the shed that we learned we had violated the ordinance. We are very sorry for the mistake and would like the opportunity to correct the situation as quickly as possible,” Ms. Davis states.
Because it is a quasi-judicial hearing, those who speak must be sworn in.
After commissioners address the variance request acting as the board of adjustment, they will convene as commissioners and discuss the application for the kayak launch in Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park.
The town has applied for a $60,000 N.C. Division of Coastal Management water access grant to build the launch facility. It would include two floating launches, one Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant and one traditional. The application made the first cut, but the town needs to submit a final application and adopt a resolution to do so.
The DCM is expected to announce grantees in November. If Cedar Point receives the grant, it will have to provide a $20,000 match.
The first annexation request is from owner Dawn Dorin for a three-bedroom house at 150 Boat Landing Drive. The property is 0.439 of an acre and the house and land are valued at $135,291.
The second request is from owner Kimberly Hildreth for a three-bedroom, manufactured home at 280 Hidden Bay Drive. The property is 0.35 of an acre and the house and land are valued at $137,576.
