BEAUFORT — The Beaufort branch of the Carteret County Public Library will be temporarily closed with an anticipated reopening Thursday due to an employee who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release issued Sunday night.
At the moment, no staff members are experiencing symptoms and staff members that were in close contact with the individual have been contacted and are being tested for COVID-19, according to the release. The county also has not identified any patrons who would have been in close contact with the individual.
The facility was deep cleaned and sanitized. The county’s health and sanitation program continues to be practiced.
During the temporary closure, guests can call the Beaufort branch for telephone resources at 252-648-7725. Any items currently on hold at the Beaufort branch will remain on hold until the library reopens to the public. If you would like your hold transferred to a different branch, call that branch directly.
Branches are Newport, 252-648-7727; Western Carteret, 252-648-7728; Bogue Banks, 252-648-7726; and Down East, 252-648-7729.
The Beaufort book drop-off is available for returns, but there will be no parking lot pick-up service at this time. If you need items renewed, do so online or call the branch. As a reminder, the library is fine-free.
For information on Carteret County Library updates, visit the website at carteretcountypubliclibrary. org or the Facebook page, @carteretcountylibraries
