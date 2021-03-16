Pine Knoll Shores officials consider restrictions on unattended items on beach

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Residents and visitors to Pine Knoll Shores may be required to remove their personal belongings from the beach by evening, beginning in April.
The town board of commissioners met for its regular meeting Wednesday at the town hall boardroom and online via Webinar. During the meeting, the board received public comment on a proposed ordinance that, if adopted, will put restrictions on leaving personal belongings unattended on the public beach in town.
While action wasn’t taken at Wednesday’s meeting, board agreed by general consensus to revisit the proposal at the regular meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 14.
Town Clerk Charlie Rocci said staff drafted the ordinance at the request of the board, which has received complaints from beachgoers and hotels about other people leaving personal belongings on the beach overnight.
To address this, the ordinance would prohibit leaving personal belongings unattended on the public beach from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Items left out on the beach during these hours may be confiscated by town officials.
“I envision we wouldn’t penalize the three or four hotels that have been doing this responsibly,” Town Manager Brian Kramer said during Wednesday’s meeting. He also said officials may make exceptions for items left on the beach for pre-scheduled events, such as wedding ceremonies.
Four residents sent written comments on the proposed ordinance. Ann Smith said she doesn’t think any items should be left overnight on the beach.
“I especially appreciate the recognition in this ordinance of the potential impact to sea turtle populations,” she said.
Sea turtles are known to nest on the beaches of Bogue Banks, and litter and other unattended items pose a hazard to them and their hatchlings.
Resident Michael Hill, meanwhile, wrote to voice concern the ordinance might become “heavy handed.”
“I would recommend that the board consider the positive value of beach chairs, coolers and sun shades and legislate for benefit of all, including the many, many responsible beach users who will be hurt by a heavy handed ordinance driven by a small number of offenders,” he said. “A tent or canopy or chairs that are well back from the beach shouldn’t be considered a public nuisance as long as they’re not abandoned, requiring the town to handle removal.”
While the board seemed ready to approve the proposed ordinance last week, town attorney Neil Whitford advised them to postpone action to give him time to “clean up” the language of the draft. He had some recommendations on language changes to make sure the ordinance covered everything the board intended.
“If it’s on the beach and movable, it should be covered by this ordinance,” he said.
Mr. Whitford also advised the board to consider holding confiscated items for a time so owners may claim them.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.