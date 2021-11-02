Pine Knoll Shores commission election may come down to runoff

PINE KNOLL SHORES — The unofficial election results in the Pine Knoll Shores commission race are very close, and it may come down to a runoff election.
The last voter in Pine Knoll Shores cast their ballot in the 2021 municipal election at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, 15 minutes before the polls closed.
After the unofficial election results came in, Mayor John Brodman received 393 votes in his uncontested race. There were also 29 write-in votes.
Meanwhile in the race for commissioner, incumbent Bill Knecht received 309 votes, candidate Robert Cox received 301 votes, incumbent Alicia Durham received 287 votes, and incumbent Larry Corsello received 271. There were also 16 write-in votes in the contest.
There results don’t include mail-in or absentee ballots, meaning the final results of the race may come down to a runoff election between the two lower-tallying candidates once the final results are in.
After the unofficial results were announced at town hall Tuesday night, Mr. Corsello said he thinks the town “couldn’t lose,” no matter the final results.
“It has a bunch of good candidates,” he said. “I’ve been around (the board) 12 years. The town’s in capable hands.”
Ms. Durham said she was glad for results.
“We had no bad situation come out of this,” she said. “I’m ready to work hard and be a part of this team.”
Ms. Durham went on to say if the final results come back in Mr. Corsello’s favor, he’d be “a great choice” for the town.
Mr. Knecht said he was “a little bit” surprised by the results, particularly the strong support for Mr. Cox.
“Robert made an excellent showing,” Mr. Knecht said. “We can’t go wrong no matter who wins. I look forward to four more years.”
The majority of the in-person voters seemed to show up before noon Tuesday. Chief judge Yolanda Lozano said early Tuesday afternoon that overall the polls had seen a “pretty steady” stream of voters. She said they’d received 286 voters by about 1 p.m. The site also served Indian Beach voters.
“That’s a pretty significant number for this area,” Ms. Lozano noted.
There was a brief lull in the voting during the traditional lunch hour at the town hall boardroom, but it quickly picked up again as voters arrived to cast their ballots.
In town hall, the polls seemed to have a busy, but smoothly running atmosphere, as voters received their ballots, filled them out and staff fed them into the tallying system.
Carteret County emergency medical service director Michael Lowry was among those at the polls Tuesday afternoon. Mr. Lowry said he’d noticed how few candidates there were, which he chalked up in part to the fact is was a mid-cycle election.
“There’s not as much happening,” he said, “but it’s interesting.”
When it came to considering for whom to vote, Mr. Lowry said environmental preservation and pedestrian safety were factors for him.
“I have interest in trying to preserve the natural splendor of Pine Knoll Shores,” he said, “but also in the sidewalks extending down Highway 58. I’m the EMS director for the county; I think the potential for pedestrian safety is there.”
Resident Janet Furman said after coming out of the polls she, too, had noticed the small number of candidates, both in Pine Knoll Shores and in other races in Carteret County.
“I’m sorry there isn’t more participation in the county,” she said. “I think it (municipal service) is very time-consuming. This is a retirement community and many people don’t want to spend the time it takes to run a community.”
Ms. Furman went on to say candidates that appealed to her were ones who were knowledgeable about significant issues in Pine Knoll Shores, including environmental preservation and municipal taxes.
“I prefer voting for someone who is there own person,” she said.
Resident Abby Weiser said environmental preservation was an important consideration for her choice in candidate, as well.
“We don’t want to be another Myrtle Beach,” she said.
Voter engagement also seemed to be important to at least two people who came to the polls Tuesday. Resident Benny Perry said a couple candidates stopping by his house to offer some campaign material helped inform his voting choices.
“I think they want what’s best for Pine Knoll Shores,” Mr. Perry said.
Resident Walter Partyka said getting an opportunity to meet the candidates was an important factor in his choices, as well.
“We got a chance to get to know their characters, their enthusiasm, their vision for the future,” he said. “Generally speaking, people go into politics for the money and power…This is on the smaller end, nobody’s doing this for the money. This election is about educated residents wanting to do good for their town.”
While Mr. Partyka didn’t have any complaints or criticisms to offer about the candidates, he did think more than just candidates should be put on the ballots in municipal elections - hinting toward referendum items.
“There’s some major decisions maybe we should have on a ballot,” Mr. Partyka said.
This is a developing report.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.