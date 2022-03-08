Morehead City holds ribbon cutting for new public library in former municipal building

MOREHEAD CITY — Town officials ushered in a new era in Morehead City history March 3 with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Morehead City Library.
The library is in the former municipal building at 202 S. 8th St. A small crowd gathered on the steps Thursday afternoon for the ribbon cutting, followed by a brief reception inside with light refreshments.
“All of Morehead City business has been through this building since 1923 when it was built,” Mayor Jerry Jones said to the crowd of library volunteers, supporters and others. “...This is one of the most exciting days we’ve had in a long time in Morehead City, not just because we’re able to retain this building in Morehead City, but this is really Morehead City’s first library.”
Morehead City held a soft opening in early February for the new library following a few months of minor renovations to the building, including the installation of shelving and construction of an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant wheelchair ramp.
The city’s collection of library books and other materials was previously housed in the Earle W. Webb Jr. memorial building at 812 Evans St. as the Webb Memorial Library and Civic Center.
The Morehead City Council decided last year to terminate the city’s lease with the Webb Family Trust and move the collection to a new location, later determined to be the former municipal building, which became available after government offices were moved to the new city hall on Bridges Street last September.
Eventually, the library will share the space with a fire museum that is under development.
Through Thursday, patrons who check out a book from the Morehead City Library will be entered into a drawing for prizes.
Library hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. The library is closed Sundays.
