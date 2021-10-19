Carteret resident in their 50s latest to succumb to COVID-19; county death toll at 91

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County’s COVID-19 death toll continues to rise with another report Tuesday that a resident in their 50s has died of the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Tuesday’s death brings the total of county residents known to have died of the disease to 91. It is the 11th death in October alone.
“We are sad to report the death of another county resident,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said in the most recent release. “This is a sad and unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 is still a dangerous virus to many people in our communities.”
The resident who died was in their 50s and died while hospitalized Friday. The health department received the death certificate Tuesday attributing the death to COVID-19, according to the release. It did not say if the victim was vaccinated.
In addition, the County Health Department confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 over the 24-hour period since Monday. The county currently has 121 known active cases.
To date, 8,317 cases have been recorded in the county since the onset of the pandemic in spring 2020.
Hospitalizations fell by one since Monday, with six patients reportedly hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. All six are reportedly not fully vaccinated against the disease.
The county is lagging behind the state at large in terms of vaccination rate, with 53% fully vaccinated and 57% having received at least one dose. That compares to 55% and 59% statewide, respectively.
All individuals age 12 and older can protect themselves and others by receiving the free COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment with the health department, call 252-728-8550, option 2, or go online to myspot.nc.gov.
Booster shots for qualifying individuals are also available.
Commented