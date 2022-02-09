Emerald Isle plans to nominate resident to fill new vacancy on county beach commission

EMERALD ISLE — Changes continue on the Carteret County Beach Commission, which advises the Carteret County Shore Protection Office.
Just a few weeks after the Carteret County Board of Commissioners appointed him to the at-large Bogue Banks seat on the 11-member panel, Mike Fiorini of Salter Path has resigned.
The county commission appointed him during its January meeting, along with Austin Waters, an Atlantic Beach council member, and Ronnie Watson of Emerald Isle. Mr. Watson replaced Jim Normile, a former Emerald Isle town commissioner whom the town had nominated for reappointment.
Now, Emerald Isle officials have let it be known they want to nominate someone from the town to replace Mr. Fiorini, who could not be reached for comment.
“The Town of Emerald Isle understands that Mr. Mike Fiorini recently resigned his Bogue Banks at-large position upon the Carteret County Beach Commission,” Mayor Jason Holland of Emerald Isle said in an email last week.
“If the Town Board takes action to nominate a candidate, we will forward the nomination to the Beach Commission for consideration (at their meeting Feb. 14),” Mayor Holland added.
“We anticipate that the Beach Commission will discuss the vacancy and make a recommendation to the Carteret County Board of Commissioners for consideration at their next meeting (slated for Feb. 21).”
County Commissioner Chris Chadwick, who represents Down East and North and South River, made the motion in January to appoint Mr. Watson, which passed unanimously.
He called Mr. Watson, a former mayor of Emerald Isle and owner of the Holiday Trav-L Park in town, a personal friend, good businessperson and a strong promoter of the county beaches, which draw most of the tourists to the area.
At the beach commission meeting on Monday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. in the Emerald Isle commission’s meeting room, the panel will vote on its officers for 2022. Mr. Normile had been the chairperson. John Brodman, mayor of Pine Knoll Shores, is the vice chairperson.
There is one more vacant seat on the beach commission – that of Woody Warren, an Emerald Isle realtor who has represented the Carteret County Tourism Development Authority. The TDA is expected to nominate a replacement, or nominate Mr. Warren for reappointment, this month or next.
The Feb. 14 beach commission meeting will be the first one for Ryan Davenport, whom the county hired as shore protection officer after the resignation of Greg Rudolph late in 2021.
Before the county hired him for the job, Mr. Davenport was a longtime employee of the N.C. Division of Coastal Management. The shore protection office helps plan and bring to fruition projects to renourish beaches and dredge waterways in the county.
The manager serves as clerk during beach commission meetings.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.