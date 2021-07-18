Indian Beach police report more speeding on Highway 58

INDIAN BEACH — Speed limits have been lowered on Bogue Banks, and Indian Beach Police are seeing more speeding as a result.
The Indian Beach Board of Commissioners met Wednesday for its regular meeting in the town hall boardroom on Salter Path Road. During the meeting, Police Chief William Pollock informed the board the department is requesting the N.C. Department of Transportation equip speed limit signs with built-in speedometers that display an approaching vehicle’s speed. Town police are making the request to try to encourage drivers on Highway 58 to slow down.
This year, the NCDOT granted Pine Knoll Shores a request to lower speed limit in that town from 45 mph in the shoulder season and 35 mph year-round along Highway 58. In 2020, the state granted the same request to Atlantic Beach.
“Since they’ve done that, there’s been a 39 percent increase in speeding violations (in Indian Beach),” Chief Pollock said Wednesday.
The speed limit in Indian Beach on Highway 58 is 35 mph, and with the changes in Pine Knoll Shores and Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle is the last place on Bogue Banks with a 45 mph speed limit.
In other news at Wednesday’s meeting, town manager Tim White informed the board during there are only two capital projects remaining to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement. Mr. White said the town should have the projects finished by September.
“As soon as we get them finished, I’ll file for reimbursement,” Mr. White told the News-Times Thursday.
One project is getting a new ambulance for the fire department. It has been ordered and is scheduled to arrive in August. The other project is to replace the existing wooden public works building next to town hall with a metal building.
The following also occurred at Wednesday’s meeting:
· The board unanimously approved a resolution to consolidate the town code pertaining to the fire department. These changes add duties for the fire chief and fire marshal, as well as add language pertaining to fire prevention and safety.
· The board unanimously approved a resolution to adopt a revised land-use ordinance. The ordinance was revised to comply with N.C. General Statute 160D.
· The board unanimously adopted a resolution accepting funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and designate the town manager to oversee the funds. Indian Beach is scheduled to receive $30,000.
· The board unanimously approved a lease for air packs for the fire department.
· The board unanimously adopted a $64,000 amendment to the fiscal 2020-21 budget. The amendment records sales tax and emergency medical services billing overages.
· The board unanimously declared several police radios and associated equipment as surplus.
· Commissioner Joel Fortune nominated resident Suzanne Knight to the town planning board. Commissioners unanimously appointed Ms. Night.
· Fire Chief Joshua Harraway informed the board his department is due to receive a state Insurance Services Office inspection, which will determine the town’s ISO rating, in October. A town’s rating is used to determine fire insurance rates.
· The board unanimously approved minutes from the regular board meeting June 9.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
