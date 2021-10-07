Carteret County confirms 2 more COVID-19 fatalities Thursday bringing total to 82

CARTERET COUNTY — Two more individuals in Carteret County are confirmed to have died from complications associated with COVID-19, according to an announcement from the County Health Department Thursday.
The health department reported the deaths in a release sent Thursday afternoon, noting a resident in their 80s and a resident in their 60s were both hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment when they died. Both reportedly had underlying health conditions.
“On behalf of the Health Department we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said in the release.
The latest announcement brings the county’s COVID-19 death toll up to 82. September was the deadliest month on record for Carteret County, with 16 deaths reported in just 30 days.
As of Thursday, county health officials have confirmed 8,115 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, an increase of 42 new cases since Wednesday. Active cases stand at 235, while 7,798 cases have reportedly recovered.
Meanwhile, COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City were down to 12 Thursday, the lowest level seen in more than two months and five fewer hospitalizations than Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, three individuals are reportedly fully vaccinated and nine are not fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available to residents at no cost through the health department by calling 252-728-8550, option 2, for an appointment.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing through the health department, select option 3 when calling.
