National Park Service offers wild horse curriculum online

HARKERS ISLAND — Teachers and home-schoolers in Carteret County and beyond have a chance to learn more about the wild horses of Shackleford Banks.
National Park Service Cape Lookout National Seashore Superintendent Jeff West announced Friday the wild horse curriculum is now available on the Cape Lookout website, nps.gov/calo/learn/education/classroom-lesson-plans.htm. All three lesson plan units are also on the N.C. State University website.
The Park Service said in its announcement it’s proud to share these units with teachers and home-schooling parents.
“Horses and Humans” is a science, English language arts and math curriculum, for grades three through six. Jennifer Ameigh from Sand Ridge Elementary School created the lesson unit.
“Past, Present, and Future” covers science and social studies, for grades six through eight. Nancy Hoffman of M.C.S. Noble Middle School created this unit.
“Genetics and Evolution” is a science curriculum for eighth-grade students. David Caccavaro of H.J. MacDonald Middle School created this unit.
The curriculum provides environmental education focused on the Shackleford Banks wild horses. Included are classroom-ready lesson plans and activities focused on the wild horse population and visitor-horse conduct.
Lesson plans adhere to state of North Carolina education standards and promote understanding of environmental issues. Lessons also include meaningful references to Cape Lookout National Seashore resources.
The project is a collaboration between NCSU, Cape Lookout, the Foundation for Shackleford Horses and the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla.
