CAPE LOOKOUT — Cape Lookout National Seashore officials announced Jan. 3 that the ferry dock at the Cape Lookout lighthouse has been closed due to damage during the recent winter storm.
Park officials said the ferry dock at the lighthouse sustained substantial damage due to the high winds during the storm.
Park staff have reviewed that damage and determined that the dock should be closed out of concern for public safety. Until the damage is repaired, and the dock is reopened for public use, park visitors should not utilize the dock for any purpose.
This dock closure prevents ferry services from safely dropping off and picking up passengers. Island Express Ferry Service will suspend service out of Harkers Island for the month of January, or until a safe solution is found. However, they will continue to provide service out of their Beaufort location on their regular winter schedule.
For more information on scheduling ferry transportation, visitors can contact Island Express directly at 252-728-7433.
