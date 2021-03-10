Carteret County records 44th COVID-19 death

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced Wednesday it received a report of another confirmed COVID-19 death, the 44th county resident to die as a direct result of the disease.
According to officials, the individual was in their 70s with a preexisting health condition who died as a result of complications associated with COVID-19. The county said no further information about the individual will be released in order to protect the family’s privacy.
“On behalf of the Health Department, we extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of this resident,” County Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman said in a release announcing the latest death. “Residents are encouraged to continue to practice the 3 W’s to lower the chances of contracting COVID-19; wear masks when around others, wait six feet apart from others, and wash your hands often.”
Meanwhile, the county added 10 new COVID-19 cases to its overall count Wednesday, for 4,483 total cases confirmed since March 2020. Of those, 64 cases are active, a slight increase from 61 active cases reported Monday, while 4,375 people have recovered.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City fell to three Wednesday, from five hospitalizations reported Monday.
The county is continuing to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to those who fall under groups 1, 2 and 3 of the state’s vaccination distribution plan, which includes health care workers, anyone over the age 65, teachers and frontline essential workers.
To be scheduled for a vaccine during one of the county’s vaccination clinics, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
