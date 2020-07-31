Isaias may weaken as it gets closer to North Carolina

MIAMI — Hurricane Isaias is getting closer to the U.S. Coast, but the National Hurricane Center said it may weaken to a tropical storm by the time it reaches North Carolina.
The NHC issued an advisory for Isaias at 5 p.m. Friday, the latest available. According to the hurricane center, Isaias is about 195 miles south-southeast of Nassau and about 330 miles southeast of Freeport Grand Bahama Island. It has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving northwest at 15 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 28.27 inches.
So far, no watches or warnings are in effect for North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency in relation to Hurricane Isaias Friday to ease travel restrictions and allow local officials to prepare.
The NHC forecast shows Isaias may weaken from a hurricane to a tropical storm by 2 a.m. Monday. It's forecast to pass over or offshore eastern North Carolina late Monday into early Tuesday.
The National Weather Service weather forecasting office in Newport provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
More information from the NHC is available at its website, nhc.noaa.gov.
