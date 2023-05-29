MOREHEAD CITY – Executive Director and face of Morehead City’s Broad Street Clinic Edie Reed was overwhelmed with emotion at the gathering of volunteers, staff and the public on Thursday to celebrate her hard work at the clinic the last 15 years.
Reed will relocate to Pinehurst to start a new role as volunteer coordinator at the Clara McLean House for the First Health Foundation next week. To honor Reed's departure, 70 people came together to throw her a party, to give a plethora of thanks for her hard work and dedication to the clinic and to wish her luck in her new adventure.
Many feel as though Reed brought the Broad Street Clinic from merely a clinic to a place of thriving pharmacy, dentistry, state accreditation and more.
“The place has grown tremendously under her,” pharmacist provider Dick Gray said. “She started several programs (pharmacy and dentistry), and now the staff serves around 900 patients. Last year, we gave $3.4 million worth of prescriptions away freely. This is a great clinic for this county, all because of Edie. There’s no one like her, and we will really miss her.”
“She’s a gift from heaven,” nurse practitioner Peg Spencer added.
The Broad Street Clinic, a private nonprofit, was founded in 1993 by county physicians and citizens to serve as a free health clinic to help the adult residents of Carteret County and surrounding areas, its mission being to provide access to medical care for the uninsured low-income population in the community. Reed joined the clinic in 2008 and has helped transform it to what it is now.
“Edie is the heart and soul of this place. She’s been wonderful for the growth of this place,” renowned dentist, now retired, Dr. Darden Eure said. “She has the best compassion and leadership skills, and the patients and staff just love her.”
“She is one unique individual,” Director and Treasurer Joe Taylor added. “She loves this service and has a heart bigger than the whole building. We’re sure going to miss her.”
During the gathering, physician Paul Woodard presented a plaque award to Reed to show the clinic’s appreciation of her.
“When I think of sacrifice, I think of Edie. I’ve been here 11 years, and she’s one of the greatest people I’ve ever had the chance to work with,” Woodard said. “We were thinking of words to put on a plaque for you, and we think this pretty much says it all: in honor of Edie Reed, who for 15 wonderful years has been the heart and soul of Broad Street Clinic.”
Reed comes from a nonprofit background, which is how she landed the role of executive director for the clinic.
“Over the years, this clinic has gone from just a small clinic to a great pharmaceutical and dental spot,” Reed said. “I was awarded with the NC Association Free and Charitable Clinic Spirit Award, which was amazing, but I’m proudest of our accreditation and state ranking.”
Volunteers and staff of Broad Street Clinic couldn’t say enough about Reed.
“I’ve known Edie forever. We met in Emerald Isle and used to walk and ride bikes together,” family nurse practitioner Mary Elesha said. “Edie is the most wonderful administrative person I’ve ever worked with, so hands-on. I’m devastated to lose her.”
“It will be a tough road ahead without her,” Clinic Director Mike Nelson said.
“She’s probably one of the finest people I know. She's been so friendly and good-natured and will be sorely missed,” retired OB GYN Dr. Darryl Falls said.
Reed looks forward to still being able to work with a nonprofit agency in Pinehurst while also being able to slow down a little more. Even through her departure, she still wants people to know the clinic exists to help those who need it.
“These are great people to work with like you wouldn’t believe," she said. "We know it can be difficult to ask for help, and I’ve done my best in making sure people know that’s what we’re here for. I’m fortunate to have worked with the pool of volunteers we have here, and I’m grateful to them. We’re more than just medicine around here.”
No announcement has yet been made of a new executive director for Broad Street Clinic.
