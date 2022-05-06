NEWPORT — With the end of the fiscal year approaching on Friday, July 1, Newport officials are working on a draft municipal budget, trimming expenses where they can.
The town council met Tuesday for a budget and strategic planning work session in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. During the meeting, the council discussed the general direction it wants to encourage both business and property development in town, as well as the draft Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget.
Town Manager Bryan Chadwick informed the council that since the initial budget retreat March 22, he’s taken guidance from the council and made adjustments to the draft budget. This includes a suite of reductions to the budget requests from department heads, including cutting a requested detective position in the Police Department, removing one truck from budgeted new vehicles for the Police Department and cutting a part-time code enforcer position from the planning and inspections department.
“It doesn’t mean there’s not a need for those things reduced,” Mr. Chadwick said. “There is (a need). This is part of the hard decisions that need to be made (for the budget).”
Town staff salaries are still being calculated for the draft budget, according to Mr. Chadwick. He said the latest budget draft doesn’t include the annual cost-of-living adjustment yet, though several possibilities are being considered.
“A lot of places I’ve heard from are looking at COLAs of 5 percent,” Mr. Chadwick said.
Looking ahead to the next 5-10 years for Newport, Mayor Dennis Barber said one of their biggest goals will be the renovation of the town’s water treatment plant. Town officials have been exploring major improvements to the plant since 2018. Aging infrastructure and treatment system components becoming obsolete have lead town officials and consultants to consider building a plant extension to replace the main plant that was built in 1981.
“We’ve got to look ahead and get focused on our vision of what we want five to 10 years down the road,” the mayor said. He went on to say the council needs to consider not only what sort of development it wants to encourage, but also how town officials will provide services to newly developed areas, such as water and sewer services.
“We’ve got to start looking at water and sewer lines going down the highway,” Mayor Barber said. “We’ve got to address every bit of that at one time.”
Mayor Pro Tem David Heath, meanwhile, said incorporating projected population growth into their budget is also important.
“We can’t go indefinitely expecting our departments to provide the same services with no additional personnel,” Mr. Heath said.
The council seemed to agree that a study on projected departmental needs would be worthwhile. The council also seemed to agree that both commercial and residential development need to be factored into long-term planning.
Councilman Jeanie Benedict said Newport is going to have commercial growth in the next several years, and she thinks the council needs to support it.
“We also need residential (development),” Ms. Benedict said. “Nobody can find anything, that’s what I keep hearing. I want people to want to come here.”
