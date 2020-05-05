School board adopts $41.88 million bond request

BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education adopted a resolution requesting county commissioners place a $41.88 million bond referendum on the Tuesday, Nov. 3 ballot.
If passed, the bond would help meet school capital needs, add classroom additions, gyms and enclosed walkways, improve safety and security and purchase land for a future school in western Carteret County.
The action was taken Tuesday during the board’s meeting, held via Zoom.
BOE Chairman John McLean thanked all those who have worked on the list of proposed projects that would be funded through the bond.
“We’ve talked about a lot of these capital needs a long time and I am grateful we have gotten it to this point,” Mr. McLean said.
The resolution will now be considered by county commissioners at their Monday, May 18 meeting, according to Interim Superintendent Richard Paylor.
The resolution states the bond funds would be used to provide $41,885,000 “for the purpose of providing funds for the capital costs of improving, renovating, replacing and equipping school facilities, including without limitation school buildings, safety and security measures, maintenance/transportation facilities, athletic and physical education buildings and facilities, and acquiring land for future school needs, and other necessary rights-in-land for the Carteret County school system.”
It also authorizes the levy of taxes in an amount sufficient to pay the principal and interest on the bonds. In response to an email from the News-Times, County Finance Officer Dee Meshaw said Monday the estimated debt service for $41.88 million is 2.22 cents in ad valorem property tax.
“The debt would not occur all at one time, so the 2.22 cents would be in increments over a few years,” Ms. Meshaw said.
Some of the projects listed for funding through the bond include $8.8 million for Croatan High School, with $4.5 million of that for a 16-room classroom addition; $10 million for West Carteret High School, with numerous projects, including a six-room addition for science labs and expansion of locker rooms; $2.5 million to purchase land for a future elementary school in the western part of the county; $5.6 million for East Carteret High School, with $3.5 million of that for a free-standing gym that is shelter ready; and $4.2 million for Broad Creek Middle School, with $3.8 million of that for a 14-room classroom addition.
Numerous other projects are included, such as construction of free-standing gyms at all three high schools. The gyms would be shelter-ready and have generators in the event of the need for shelters during hurricanes. Many schools would also receive enclosed or covered walkways, something parents have asked for numerous times.
White Oak Elementary School would receive $2.25 million, with part of that going to replace the gym with a “gymatorium.”
There are also multiple safety and security upgrades included at many schools.
Board member Melissa Ehlers was especially excited about the safety and security projects.
“I hope we get monumental support from the community. A lot of safety concerns will be addressed,” Ms. Ehlers said.
During a special meeting with county commissioners in early March, County Manager Tommy Burns told school officials in order to make the timeline for a referendum in November, the school board must adopt its request by May 5.
Mr. Burns presented a proposed timeline that has county commissioners adopting a resolution directing publication of notice of intent to apply to the Local Government Commission and a resolution authorizing the county finance officer to apply to the LGC by May 18. If all goes according to plan, the referendum would be on the Nov. 3 ballot.
