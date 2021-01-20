CCC to add teaching degrees, boost nursing program enrollment

MOREHEAD CITY — As the nation faces teacher and nurse shortages, Carteret Community College is preparing to address some of those needs.
CCC trustees approved associate in arts and associate in science teacher preparation degree programs during the board’s meeting Jan. 12 in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
Both programs will be transferable to four-year colleges and universities.
In addition, CCC Vice President Dr. Maggie Brown announced that beginning this fall, more students will be accepted into the highly competitive two-year nursing degree program.
CCC officials plan to offer the teaching programs, as well as accept three additional first-year nursing students, for the fall semester. The college has the option of accepting up to five additional nursing students, but because of the availability of clinic experiences, is only taking three more for the fall.
CCC trustee June Fulcher, a former Carteret County school board member, said she was happy to see the college take action regarding both programs.
“I do know the fields of teaching and nursing are going to have big gaps for employment, and I’m glad we’re getting in line to help solve that problem,” she said.
Trustee Rosa Langston, head of the board’s curriculum committee, said she was especially excited about the teacher preparation programs.
“I’m so glad to see it,” the former high school guidance counselor said. “This has been a long time coming.”
In addition to approving the associate’s degrees, trustees approved Career and College Promise transfer pathway programs that will allow high school students to begin working toward their teaching degrees while in high school. CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said students who enter the Career and College Promise pathway can take courses tuition-free and complete several requirements prior to entering CCC.
“Depending on what classes they take, they could have one year of their college courses under their belt tuition-free,” she said. “They would still have to pay for books.”
The program is part of a state effort started last year to increase the number of graduates entering the teaching profession, according to Dr. Mancini.
“It’s designed to allow rural areas to grow their own teachers,” she said. “For example, a student who enters Career and College Promise could have nearly three years of their teaching degree completed by the time they graduate from here. If they transfer to East Carolina University, they could complete the remainder of their courses online. That means they wouldn’t have to leave the county.”
Now that the trustees have taken action, Dr. Mancini said the college would submit the applications for all teaching programs to the N.C. Community College System office. Once the State Board of Community Colleges approves the applications, CCC can start offering the courses.
“I hope they will be offered for the fall semester,” Dr. Mancini said.
As for opening up more slots for the nursing program, Dr. Mancini said that was made possible because of the college’s high accreditation standing with the N.C. Board of Nursing.
“We never have more than 50 students, but because of the program’s good standing, we are now able to add up to 10 percent of our total enrollment to the program,” she said.
