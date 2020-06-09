WRC accepting pictures for 2020 Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition

RALEIGH — Local wildlife photographers have an opportunity to take part in this year’s N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition.
The WRC announced Friday it’s accepting entries for its 16th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. Potential participants can review details of the contest online at ncwildlife.org/contest, and winning photos from previous years can be viewed on the commission’s website, ncwildlife.org.
The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of the WRC amd the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences and their immediate families.
Entrants must be current magazine subscribers or younger than 18 years old. The commission will only accept online entries — no slides, negatives or prints will be accepted by mail.
Only photographs taken in North Carolina since Sept. 15, 2016, are eligible for the competition. Entrants may submit a maximum of two photos per category, and each photo must be in JPEG format and no larger than 2 megabytes.
The categories are:
- Animal behavior
- Birds
- Invertebrates
- Mammals
- Outdoor recreation
- Reptiles and amphibians
- Wild landscapes
- Wild plants and fungi
- Youth photographer: Any of the above subjects, shot by photographers ages 13-17.
- Youth photographer: Any of the above subjects, shot by photographers age 12 and younger.
Photos of captive native animals are allowed, but photos of animals that are both captive and non-native to North Carolina will not be accepted. No pets or domestic animals will be accepted, except animals participating with people in an outdoor activity, such as hunting dogs or horses with riders.
Entries will be judged by a panel comprising staff from the WRC and the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, as well as professional wildlife photographers. The grand prize winner will have their photo published on the cover of the January/February 2021 issue of Wildlife in North Carolina and will receive a check for $200.
All winning photographs will be published in the magazine and exhibited at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh. Winners will also receive a print of their winning entry from JW Image Co. First place in all categories pays $100; second place, $75; and third place, $50.
Wildlife in North Carolina is published bimonthly by the commission in print and electronic formats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.