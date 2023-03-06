BEAUFORT - Beaufort Police arrested John Bragg II March 4 for alleged construction fraud and are looking for more potential victims in the case.
According to police, Bragg, who also goes by John Heliher, was wanted in Indiana, West Virginia and Florida.
Bragg has an extensive criminal history of fraud and has been living in Beaufort for about three months, working in the construction trade under the name of John Keliher.
Inside the man’s Ann Street apartment, police say they found evidence connecting him to crimes in Indiana and West Virginia, as well as frauds committed in Beaufort.
