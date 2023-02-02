MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is partnering with the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort to offer a series of presentations on the history of four different fisheries in North Carolina. The presentations are part of the division’s celebration of 200 years of state marine fisheries management and conservation in North Carolina.
On Dec. 30, 1822, the N.C. General Assembly passed a law titled An Act to Prevent the Destruction of Oysters, and for Other Purposes, in the state that restricted oyster harvest gear and prohibited the export of North Carolina oysters to other states. It was the first statewide law governing marine fisheries, and it was the beginning of state marine fisheries management in North Carolina, eventually leading to the establishment of what is now the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries and the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission.
David Bennett, the curator of maritime history for the Maritime Museum system, will give the presentations. Fisheries division staff will be on hand for each presentation.
* On Wednesday, March 15, the topic will be North Carolina’s Oyster Boom.
For generations, North Carolina’s oyster industry was underdeveloped. This changed in the late 19th century when North Carolina oyster beds attracted attention following overharvesting in the Chesapeake Bay and the nation’s insatiable appetite for oysters.
By the late 1880s, North Carolina oystermen and fish dealers were benefiting from an expanding oyster industry. The incredible profits that oysters yielded motivated Baltimore and Norfolk capitalists to move their oyster canneries and packhouses to coastal North Carolina.
Controversy quickly arose as North Carolina watermen felt that the state’s oyster fishery was being monopolized and overharvested by out-of-state businesses and oystermen. The North Carolina legislature stepped in to regulate the industry, however, it struggled to formulate policy that balanced both conservation and business. By the early 20th century, North Carolina’s oyster fishery became overharvested, and it has never fully recovered.
* On Wednesday, April 19, the topic will be Re-evaluating the Origins of the N.C. Menhaden Industry.
The menhaden industry of North Carolina, which began in 1865 and ended in 2005, is one of the state’s most thoroughly documented fisheries.
Unfortunately, the industry’s origins have never been thoroughly explored. Due to a reliance on two primary sources, scholars have assumed that there were only five menhaden factories in North Carolina prior to 1881. There were no fewer than a dozen menhaden factories in the state between 1865 and 1883. Utilizing a variety of sources, this presentation will reevaluate the narrative on the origins of North Carolina’s menhaden industry.
* On Wednesday, May 17, the topic will be Shrimping in North Carolina.
North Carolina’s shrimp industry slowly emerged in the Lower Cape Fear region during the 19th century, however, it did not take off until the years leading up to World War I when Scandinavian immigrants introduced the otter trawl to Brunswick County.
Following the introduction of the otter trawl, the industry quickly expanded and spread from Brunswick County to the Pamlico Sound. As business improved, so did the watercraft. Eventually, the shrimp industry peaked in the late 1940s and in the early 1950s. By the late 1950s, the fishery began to face challenges due to environmental factors, heavy fishing, foreign imported shrimp and conflicts with other fisheries.
* On Wednesday, June 21, the topic will be The Early History of North Carolina's Recreational Fishery.
Today we might imagine saltwater sportfishing in North Carolina as one where large sailfish and marlin are caught offshore aboard fiberglass sportfishing boats.
In the 19th and early 20th centuries, recreational fishermen could only dream of catching such fish. Instead, recreational fishermen stayed closer to shore in wooden sailboats they chartered from local commercial fishermen and sought bluefish, Spanish mackerel and trout. During this era, it was not always the size or the quality of fish that mattered, but the number of fish that were caught.
All four free presentations will be at 11 a.m. at the Maritime Museum at 315 Front St., Beaufort, and will live-streamed on Zoom. Registration is not required for the in-person program.
Presenter Bennett, who also oversees the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center, holds a B.A. in History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.A. in Maritime History from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom. His research interests focus on North Carolina's commercial fishing industry as well as traditional workboats.
The Maritime Museum has also scheduled the following presentations pertaining to the history of fisheries:
* Thursday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m.: North Carolina's Antebellum Shad & Herring Fisheries.
* Thursday, March 23, 11 a.m.: The Oyster Patrol: Early Enforcement of North Carolina's Oyster Laws.
* Thursday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m.: North Carolina's Crab Fishery
For more information on these programs, go to: https://ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/events/.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
